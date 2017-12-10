SZA’s Vetements Flame Boots Sizzled on the SNL Stage

SZA performing in the UK in October.
Rex Shutterstock

One of 2017’s breakout artists’ SZA took over “Saturday Night Live” last night with her powerful set.

With James Franco hosting, the artist performed two of her hit songs “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” off her CTRL album, which earned her five Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist.

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, wore a yellow Mikhael Kale spring ’18 number and statement-making Vetements flame-embellished platform stompers. The singer performed with a full choir in the background. (“The Weekend” has sold more than 1 million copies in the U.S.)

Prior to the show, SZA showed off her leather ankle boots complete with a 5-inch red round column heel via her Instagram story.

