These Kids’ ‘Star Wars’ Boots From Ugg Are Available in Time for the Holidays

Star Wars: The Last Jedi collection for kids from Ugg.

Pint-sized “Star Wars” fans can now step into a pair of Ugg boots based on the new film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The boots and shoes will debut on Friday.

The new Ugg Droid Collection, which includes styles for infants, toddlers and other kids, marks the third iteration of the brand’s “Star Wars” collaboration. The series, inspired by iconic droids BB-8 and R2-D2, includes the toddlers’ and kids’ Classic II BB-8 in Droid Orange, and Classic II R2-D2 in Droid Blue, retailing for $165 to $185. The infants’ Jesse II R2-D2 in Droid Blue, will go for $100. The cozy boots incorporate Treadlite by Ugg, a soft, lightweight, durable outsole based on athletic footwear.

To carry out the “Star Wars” theme, the boots will be boxed with original film and comic book storyboard tissue paper and custom Star Wars by Ugg boxes.

While it might be easy to snag a ticket to the movie, the boots will be available only in limited quantities, 500 per style. Prior to the launch, Ugg Reward loyalty members will have exclusive access to purchase the collection today through Thursday.

The entire collection will be available online and at select North American Ugg retail locations.

Part of the Ugg Droid collection. Courtesy of Ugg

