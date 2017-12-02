Clarks and Star Wars Champion the Power of Women With Special-Edition Boot

Iconic British fashion-comfort brand Clarks is going Hollywood. The company has joined forces on a collaborative shoe collection for women and girls, in time for the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” set to debut on Dec. 14. It is also the last film for the late Carrie Fisher, who brought character Princess Leia to life in the first film, which debuted in 1977.

The “Force of Nature” collection, launching today, is designed to celebrate the force of female power. It takes inspiration from the film,which has brought a positive female role model to audiences through its leading heroine, Rey.

Star Wars x Clarks women’s Nature V boot. Courtesy of brand

The collection puts the focus on a single style — an updated version of Clarks’ Nature V boot. it incorporates new materials, construction and technologies, creating an enhanced comfort experience. The close-fit, high-top design keeps the ankle protected, while the soft fleece lining and innovative lacing system ensures the foot stays warm and dry, providing extra protection against the elements.

Star Wars x Clarks Nature V boot for girls. Courtesy of brand

The shoe includes an exclusive Rey heel detail: the iconic Resistance symbol, and premium collectible packaging.

