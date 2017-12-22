Sofía Vergara Films New ‘Modern Family’ Episode in Fishnet Tights and Matching Thigh-High Boots

Brand-new “Modern Family” episodes are coming our way, and Sofía Vergara has the Instagrams to prove it. The star gave a sneak peek of one of her looks on-set this week, and it grabbed every fan’s attention.

As expected of her character, Gloria, Vergara rocked a form-fitting look that was entirely black — an LBD with a low-plunging neckline. To round out her outfit, she paired the dress with a matching cross-body bag that hung by her side, gold jewelry and scandalous fishnet tights. Over her sexy choice in legwear, the actress wore flattering over-the-knee heeled boots. Though it’s hard to figure out what’s happening in the scene based on her attire, we have a feeling there’s a long backstory to it.

Beyond filming, her shoes actually couldn’t be more perfect for this time of the year. Thigh-0high boots are one of the most popular closet staples when it’s cold out, and the Steve Madden alternative we found below is one everyone should own. The 4-inch stiletto heel effortlessly makes a statement and will have all eyes on you when you make your entrance at those upcoming holiday parties. Order them now or head to your nearest Nordstrom to make sure you get that grand appearance this season.

#gloriapritchett #setlife🎥 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 18, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

