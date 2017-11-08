Selena Gomez Wore a Crop Top to Church With These Luxe-Looking Sold-Out Zara Boots

Instead of their recent date nights, Selena Gomez stepped out to attend Hillsong Church with Justin Bieber in Los Angeles last week. To avoid drawing any attention to herself, the singer wore a low key fall-inspired look that delivered enviable fashion goals.

Gomez rocked a classic pair of high-waisted black pants and a crisp white crop top that she layered with a beige duster cardigan. For an elegant touch, the star topped off her outfit with black leather embossed ankle booties that took her look to the next level. Unfortunately, Gomez wasn’t the only fan of the shoes as it’s completely sold out on zara.com, but we managed to find a few sizes close to its original retail price of $119 on the used clothing app, Poshmark.

Selena Gomez meets Justin Bieber at Hillsong church. Splash News

If you’re interested in a cheaper alternative, Mango has a very similar option for about half the price at $59.99. Get a closer look at them along with Gomez’s full look below.

