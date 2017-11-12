A Look at Ryan Gosling’s Scorpio Shoe Style on His 37th Birthday

It’s officially Scorpio season, and that means it’s time to mark Ryan Gosling’s birthday.

While the “La La Land” star, who shares two daughters with partner Eva Mendes, celebrates, we’re taking a closer look at his shoe style.

Recently, the Canadian-born actor has been sporting classic Dr. Martens or Red Wing work boots. A fan of chunky, laid-back footwear, the Oscar nominee will often hit the red carpet for premieres in lace-up leather shoe looks.

For his latest appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Gosling opted for Dr. Martens 1460 boots paired with ensembles featuring dark bottoms and denim jackets.

Ryan Gosling attends CinemaCon in Las Vegas in March. Rex Shutterstock

Another of Gosling’s go-to shoes has been the Heritage brown leather boot from Red Wing.

Ryan Gosling arrives at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ last month wearing Red Wing Heritage boots. Splash

Gosling laced up the style for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last month, and again with Eva Mendes after hosting “Saturday Night Live” in September.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. Splash

