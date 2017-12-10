Rihanna Perfectly Styled $1,300 Stiletto Boots From This Emerging Designer

If anybody knows how to rock a striking winter statement look, it’s Rihanna.

The pop star and designer was spotted leaving The Blond hotel in New York on Friday cozied up in an oversized purple faux fur zip-up coat from her Fenty Puma spring ’17 collection. She paired it with skinny jeans tucked into 4-inch stiletto ankle boots from Kendall Miles. The style features a stirrup-style removable pocket detail.

Friday Vibe…❄ #Rihanna #Badgalriri #FentYxPuma A post shared by R9💽 (@robyninspired) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

The pointed ‘Pout’ booties, which come in olive, black and bone colorways, are designed by 23-year-old Kendall Reynolds, who started her luxury shoe label in her dorm at the University of Southern California while trying to move on from a tough breakup.

when you rock your own perfectly. @badgalriri #rihanna #FENTYxPUMA #NYC A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalerm) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

Beyond Rihanna other celebs that have been spotted in Reynold’s shoes include Regina Hall, Justine Skye, Andra Day and Caroline Vreeland.

Shop the luxury look for this winter season.

Want more?

Meet the 23-Year-Old Designer Who Started a Luxury Shoe Label in College

Rihanna Steps Out in New York Wearing Pink Pumps and a Possible Engagement Ring