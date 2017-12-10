Rihanna Perfectly Styled $1,300 Stiletto Boots From This Emerging Designer

If anybody knows how to rock a striking winter statement look, it’s Rihanna.
The pop star and designer was spotted leaving The Blond hotel in New York on Friday cozied up in an oversized purple faux fur zip-up coat from her Fenty Puma spring ’17 collection. She paired it with skinny jeans tucked into 4-inch stiletto ankle boots from Kendall Miles. The style features a stirrup-style removable pocket detail.
The pointed ‘Pout’ booties, which come in olive, black and bone colorways, are designed by 23-year-old Kendall Reynolds, who started her luxury shoe label in her dorm at the University of Southern California while trying to move on from a tough breakup.
Beyond Rihanna other celebs that have been spotted in Reynold’s shoes include Regina Hall, Justine Skye, Andra Day and Caroline Vreeland.
Shop the luxury look for this winter season.
