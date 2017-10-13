Rihanna’s Bombshell All-Denim Outfit Is Fresh Off the Runway

Rihanna steps out in NYC on Oct. 12. Splash

Rihanna stepped out in New York today in a full head-to-toe look fresh off the runway from Tom Ford’s spring ’18 collection.

Headed to the launch of her Fenty Galaxy Collection at Milk Studios in NYC — the mogul donned a denim jacket, curve-hugging miniskirt, and knee-high boots with white tipped toes and heels. The 29-year-old “Anti” singer accessorized with green-tinted frames and diamond-encrusted jewelry by Chopard.

Rihanna steps out in in white-tipped booties from Tom Ford NYC on Oct. 12. Splash

Tom Ford’s collection debuted a little over a month ago on Sept. 6 at New York Fashion Week.

Rihanna sporting Tom Fords spring 2018 in New York. Splash

The model on the catwalk held a matching bag with the look, but Rihanna made her way sans a purse.

A model on the catwalk wearing the same look at Tom Ford spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty ‘Galaxy’ Collection will be available online and in all Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores Friday.

