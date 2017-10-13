Rihanna’s Bombshell All-Denim Outfit Is Fresh Off the Runway

Rihanna stepped out in New York today in a full head-to-toe look fresh off the runway from Tom Ford’s spring ’18 collection.
Headed to the launch of her Fenty Galaxy Collection at Milk Studios in NYC — the mogul donned a denim jacket, curve-hugging miniskirt, and knee-high boots with white tipped toes and heels. The 29-year-old “Anti” singer accessorized with green-tinted frames and diamond-encrusted jewelry by Chopard.
Tom Ford’s collection debuted a little over a month ago on Sept. 6 at New York Fashion Week.
The model on the catwalk held a matching bag with the look, but Rihanna made her way sans a purse.
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty ‘Galaxy’ Collection will be available online and in all Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores Friday.
