Fendi’s Trendy Sock Boots Come in Millennial Pink in Its Capsule Collection With MyTheresa.com

Millennial pink is one color that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. And through a capsule collection offered exclusively on MyTheresa.com, fans of Fendi can shop some of the trending pieces from the label’s fall ’17 collection in the color just in time for the holidays.

The collection features clothing and accessories, offering a Fair Isle sweater — and a corresponding sweater dress — rendered in the trendy colorway, as well as embellished satin and sweatshirt dresses and a satin bomber jacket.

Dress from Fendi’s capsule collection with MyTheresa.com. Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

On the accessories end, the collection includes two shoulder bag styles in bubblegum-pink leather, as well as two bag straps: one embellished and one made of alpaca fur. Two pairs of oversized sunglasses are offered, one in a pale pink and the other in classic black, with pink and gray stripes on the frames.

Bag from Fendi’s capsule collection with MyTheresa.com. Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

As for footwear, the collection includes a millennial pink version of Fendi’s popular sock boot. The fresh take on the boot is rendered in blush-colored velvet and features a pointed toe. The ankle boot featured two fuchsia stripes on the neck and comes on a 4-inch heel.

Although the sock boot takes its inspiration from menswear, Fendi’s millennial pink version is decidedly feminine. Purchase the boots — they retail for 850 euros, or just over $1,000 — and other items from the capsule collection now, on MyTheresa.com.

Boots from Fendi’s capsule collection with MyTheresa.com. Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

