Nicki Minaj Breaks the Internet Posing Topless in Rihanna’s Favorite $10,000 Boots

It looks like it’s Nicki Minaj‘s turn to break the internet. The star dropped an unreal, one-of-a-kind cover photo for Paper magazine that got the whole world’s attention.

Not only did she pose once but went all out in three separate shots, which were combined as a composite for the cover. Out of her trio of looks, one stood out from the rest. Front and center, you’ll see the rapper topless rocking metallic pasties that matched perfectly with the coveted $10,000 Saint Laurent boots, made popular by Rihanna. These 4-inch crystal-embellished shoes are hard to miss, and we guarantee you won’t be able to look away from them.

As far as the rest of her outfits from the photo shoot, we saw a whole lot of millennial pink and an unforgettable patent leather ensemble. This is one of her biggest and boldest style moments yet.

BTW, this is our new cover. #BreakTheInternet cc @NickiMinaj A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

