Melania Trump’s Ready for Duty in These Very Affordable 6-Inch Boots in Puerto Rico

The first lady was well-prepared for duty when she arrived to help with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico today.

Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump on the trip, donning a casual outfit that was fashionable and functional.

Melania Trump wears Timberland boots in Puerto Rico. Rex Shutterstock

The former model had on a green jacket over a white top with matching skinny-leg trousers. Her footwear was an apt companion piece that was sensible for the occasion — Timberland boots.

The rugged yet classic 6-inch boots feature a waterproof leather upper for staying dry in challenging weather conditions and other details that enhance comfort for daylong use. The shoes incorporate an anti-fatigue midsole and removable footbed, as well as lightweight cushioning and shock absorption.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Melania complemented her ensemble with the boots in wheat nubuck, but the style is available in a variety of colorways for $170 on timberland.com.

Ahead of landing in the U.S. territory, Melania made her way to the island from the White House in an entirely different look.

She started the day in head-to-toe navy blue, wearing an outfit that included a ribbed turtleneck sweater, trousers and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

In August, Melania’s wore the same brand on her way to visit Texas flood zones damaged by Hurricane Harvey. Some critics blasted her choice in footwear as not practical; however, she arrived in Stan Smith sneakers when she hit the ground in the Lone Star State.

Melania’s high heels feature a pointed-toe profile on a sexy 4-inch stiletto heel. They’re available in several styles for $595 on neimanmarcus.com.

Timberland classic boots Courtesy of Timberland