Why Melania Trump’s Louboutin Boots Were a Good Fit for Alaska

Melania Trump traveled to Alaska on Friday to meet with military families at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

After spending most of the last week touring Asia with President Donald Trump, the first lady visited an Alaska military base on Friday.

Melania Trump bundled up in a plaid Ralph Lauren puffer coat and paired it with a burnt orange turtleneck and cream-colored skinny jeans. Trump also stepped out in Christian Louboutin buckled ankle boots in tan suede. They feature a 2-inch block heel with a gripped rubber sole.

Feeling the chill! Melania Trump wraps up in a $2,700 puffy coat and heeled boots to meet with military families in Alaska, as her husband continues his Asia tour in Vietnam without her #firstlady #melaniatrump #flotus A post shared by Being Trump (@trump_style) on Nov 10, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

Our Swivel Shot met the First Lady today at JBER! #flotus #melaniatrump #servicedog #veteransday #jber #midnightsunservicedogs #mssd A post shared by Midnight Sun Service Dogs (@mssd_anchorage) on Nov 10, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

During her trip, Trump spent time with students and teachers with the child and youth programs at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Shop the look for yourself below.

Want more?

Melania Trump Is Simple and Chic in Dior and Sky-High Pumps in China

Melania Trump Swaps Much-Loved Stilettos for Beige Flats on Visit to the Great Wall of China

Melania Trump Wears Electric Blue Jacket & Matching Pumps to Depart for Asia