Why Melania Trump’s Louboutin Boots Were a Good Fit for Alaska

After spending most of the last week touring Asia with President Donald Trump, the first lady visited an Alaska military base on Friday.
Melania Trump bundled up in a plaid Ralph Lauren puffer coat and paired it with a burnt orange turtleneck and cream-colored skinny jeans. Trump also stepped out in Christian Louboutin buckled ankle boots in tan suede. They feature a 2-inch block heel with a gripped rubber sole.
During her trip, Trump spent time with students and teachers with the child and youth programs at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
