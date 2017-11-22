Meghan Markle Stomped Out in This American Designer’s Comfy Boots for Shopping In London

After finishing up filming “Suits” and catching a flight to London, Meghan Markle was spotted doing some shopping with a friend earlier today.

The actress reportedly hit designer beachwear store Heidi Klein in a black Smythe hand-knit sweater with a gray leather jacket over top paired with black flared jeans from Mother. To complete the look, she slipped into black suede round-toed ankle boots by Stuart Weitzman.

Prince Harry’s 36-year-old girlfriend — who sported the American shoe designer at the Invictus Games in September — accessorized with a cozy gray scarf wrapped around her neck and round Finlay & Co. Percy sunglasses.

Shop Markle’s style below.

