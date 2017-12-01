Meghan Markle Wears Over-the-Knee Black Boots for First Official Outing Post Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out together for an official appearance in Nottingham Contemporary, United Kingdom Dec. 1.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked very much in synch as they stepped out for their first public appearance as an engaged couple today.

Appearing at a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day Charity Fair in Nottingham Contemporary, United Kingdom, the couple held hands as they took braved the crowds. Both sported navy overcoats. While the prince opted for a dark suit, Markle chose a black turtleneck and a long, tan skirt, which she paired with Kurt Geiger boots.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands. Rex Shutterstock

Markle and Prince Harry took selfies with the crowds of fans eagerly awaiting their appearance. Markle also accepted a bouquet of flowers in celebration of the couple’s new engagement.

Meghan Markle accepts a bouquet of flowers from a member of the crowd. Rex Shutterstock

Once arrived at the charity fair, the pair were taken on a tour of the facilities. They also visited Nottingham Academy, where they met head teachers and pupils of the school.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taken on a tour of the charity trust. Rex Shutterstock

Markle’s footwear choice was a pair of black, over-the-knee Kurt Geiger boots. The suede boots feature a trendy cone-shaped heel, and the style offers padding in the sock to offer comfort throughout long appearances with lots of standing.

