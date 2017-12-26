Meghan Markle Steps Out in Chic Wrap Coat and on-Sale Boots for First Royal Christmas

Meghan Markle celebrates her first Christmas with the British royal family.

Meghan Markle kicked off her first Christmas with the British royal family in style.

Stepping out yesterday for a morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, the “Suits” star sported a long Sentaler wrap coat in a chic camel color, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman’s Hiline over-the-knee boots in a dark chestnut hue. While the actress has been spotted in many British brands since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in late November — she chose British designer Kurt Geiger for her first public appearance with the prince — she opted for an American footwear brand for the festive day. She topped off her look with a classic British accessory: a fascinator.

Meghan Markle, dressed in a wrap coat and Stuart Weitzman boots, joins fiancé Prince Harry at a morning church service on Christmas Day. Rex Shutterstock

Although many of the 36-year-old’s recent looks have long since sold out, Markle’s Christmas boots are available for $798 on Nordstrom’s website. The goatskin leather shoes feature a 4-inch heel and drawstring detail at the top.

Markle’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, went for a more festive look. The Duchess of Cambridge — who is pregnant with her third child — sported a red and green plaid Miu Miu coat with black suede pumps by Tod’s. Both Middleton’s coat and heels have already sold out.

Kate Middleton stands beside Prince William at church on Christmas Day. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II went for a vibrant look, sporting a bright orange coat and matching hat, which she paired with black pumps.

