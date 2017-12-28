Mariah Carey Wears Her Favorite Dior Snowboots on a Romantic Ski Trip With Her Boyfriend

Mariah Carey’s winter adventure continues. Following a white Christmas and a personal visit from Santa, the legendary star jetted off to Aspen, Colo., with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. Judging by the Instagram videos that Carey posted on the photo-sharing platform, the couple were happier than ever in the Rocky Mountains.

Beyond their smiles and holiday cheer, they managed to complement each other in opposite looks. Tanaka opted for an all-black ski outfit featuring a cozy beanie, a puffer jacket and thick black snowboots. His neutral look allowed Carey to own the spotlight in the sweetest way; she wore a blush and baby-blue Chanel jacket with matching pants and, of course, her favorite pair of Dior moon boots. She previously wore the white designer style when she and her kids played in the snow during Santa’s surprise visit to their house.

Considering how extensive the Christmas Queen’s shoe closet is, it’s safe to say she must really love the Dior boots for her to wear them twice in a row. The boots’ wrap-around lace ties are functional and adorable, and the gold embellishments certainly make them stand out from your standard snow gear. So it makes sense why they have become her go-to footwear.

Carey is scheduled to perform at this weekend’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration with Ryan Seacrest, and we can’t help but wonder if she’ll bring her boots to the show. Though Carey usually goes for something more glamorous onstage, perhaps she can slip into the boots before or after her set to get more comfortable.

"Hey" #NoSkis 🎿⛷❤️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:36pm PST

Buy: Christian Dior moon boots $245 buy it

Want more?

Mariah Carey Goes Bowling in Crazy Sky-High Platform Heels Again