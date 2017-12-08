Lady Gaga Rocks Austin in a Sparkling Bra & Suit With 4-Inch Stilettos at a Surprise Concert

Following Tuesday’s sold-out performance in Austin, Texas, Lady Gaga treated a small crowd of lucky fans to a surprise set during Brian Newman’s “After Hours” show at Antone’s Nightclub.

The pop star took the stage in a pinstriped velvet suit from Miaou’s spring ’18 collection that she paired with a sexy $25 sequin-embellished triangle bralette courtesy of Victoria’s Secret, and, according to the Houston Chronicle, performed with Newman a duet of “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” and her rendition of “Every Time We Say Goodbye.”

First time in Texas was pretty good! 🌵🤠🌟 A post shared by Joe Peri (@joeperi) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

The Grammy award-winning artist’s Schutz pre-fall ’17 pointed 4-inch stiletto lace-up Luamar ankle booties, which retail for $290, completed her edgy menswear-inspired look for the evening.

What a night! Thanks to Brian Newman and his amazing band, AND, their surprise guest 💃 A post shared by Antone's (@antonesnightclub) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:44am PST

This came on the heels of the news (a surprise to many fans) that for her film role in Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, “A Star Is Born,” Gaga has opted to be credited under her real name, Stefani Germanotta.

Shop for Gaga’s Schutz booties below.

