Kourtney Kardashian Stomps Out in a Broken Sweater and Combat Boots

Kourtney Kardashian may be a fan of ripped jeans, but the reality TV star has now taken the style up to her latest sweater choice. She stepped out for a shopping day last Saturday in West Hollywood, Calif., with her daughter Penelope Disick wearing a distressed black sweater that looked like it could break in half at any minute.

The 38-year-old mom managed to hold her look together with a some straight legged pinstripe pants and a classic pair of edgy Dr. Martens combat boots. Her smooth leather shoes added a polished touch to the E! star’s outfit, while still keeping it laid-back.

With fall in full force, scroll through below and get one for yourself for under $150.

