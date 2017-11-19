Kourtney Kardashian’s Revealing Daytime Look Included No Pants & Thigh-High Yeezy Boots

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in an oversized shirt and Yeezy boots — with no pants — in Los Angeles yesterday.
The reality star sported an oversized navy shirt with fringe on the bottom, which she paired with the thigh-high boots for a revealing daytime fashion statement.
The Yeezy boots Kardashian selected come from Yeezy Season 5 and feature a pointed toe and high heel.
The boots are made from Italian calf leather and retail for more than $1,100.
Kardashian has majorly embraced the “no pants” trend, stepping out several times in oversized sweaters and shirts paired with boots. The 38-year-old has sported the same boots before, pairing them with a roomy, cream-colored sweater.
Although Kardashian wears shoes from a variety of brands, Yeezys are a family favorite, as Kardashian’s younger sister, Kim, is married to Yeezy mogul Kanye West.
