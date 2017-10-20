How to Dress Up as Khalessi ‘Mother of Dragons’ From ‘Game of Thrones’ This Halloween

Daenerys Targaryen, Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons — whatever you prefer to call her — will be a go-to Halloween costume this year. Played by Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen is one of the fan favorites on the HBO hit series “Game of Thrones,” and as the show heads into filming of its final season, this is your time to embody the dragon queen.

The popular “Game of Thrones” character isn’t hard to dress up as, you’ll just need a few key items.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Courtesy of Facebook

To start, you have to have the long bright blond hair. She isn’t called the Silver Lady for nothing. A wig should be easy to get your hands on, and if you’re really looking to be authentic, add some braids and curls to the hair piece.

Next, you’ll need some shoes and you can count out stiletto heels, which makes for a pretty comfy costume. Here’s why. “Game of Thrones” costume designer, Michele Clapton, has said that Khaleesi usually wears boots and hidden trousers under her blue dress in order to always keep her strength while also giving her freedom.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in her signature blue dress on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Courtesy of Facebook

Mid-length boots in black or brown, with a little slouch, are must-haves in order to get that worn and medieval feel to the footwear. Shop some options below.

As for the rest of the attire, there are many ensembles you can go with, including a black chiffon skirt paired with a dark gray overcoat, or a white fur-trimmed jacket that’ll give you some Season 7 credit. Adding in shoulder pads is key so that it will also provide that structured silhouette Khaleesi often sports.

A scene from Game of Thrones.” Courtesy of Facebook

Other important accessories could include a matching cape to any dress you may pick out, and to top it off, Daenerys Targaryen’s silver dragon chain draping across your chest. You can get the real thing, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. There’s a collection of “GoT”-inspired jewelry designed by Clapton and jewelry brand Yunus & Eliza. The exact replica of the Mother of Dragons chain available for $3,650.

And just like that you have a fire Halloween costume.

