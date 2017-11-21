Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Cheer On Blake Griffin in Monochrome Looks

(L-R) Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin in New York on Nov. 20.

Who wants to sit courtside alone? Not Kendall Jenner.

Last night, the supermodel stepped out with Hailey Baldwin and a few other friends to watch Clippers star Blake Griffin (rumored to be Jenner’s beau) play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Kendall Jenner dons skinny white jeans with thigh-high boots to match. Splash

Both friends opted for high-heeled boots: Jenner paired white thigh-highs over matching skinny jeans, while Baldwin sported black Saint Laurent platform ankle booties with Danielle Guizio nylon track pants.

Hailey Baldwin paired black platform ankle boots with her white-and-black checkered coat. Splash

Indoors the two friends sported monochromatic looks for the evening, with Baldwin in head-to-toe black tones and the Adidas model in a mostly white ensemble.

Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and a friend attend a Clippers-Knicks game in New York. Splash

As Jenner cheered from the sidelines, the occasion marked the fourth time the 22-year-old reality-TV star has watched Griffin play and the first game she’s attended outside the Clippers home arena in L.A.

Hailey Baldwin goofs around with Kendall Jenner. Splash

