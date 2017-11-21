Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Cheer On Blake Griffin in Monochrome Looks

Who wants to sit courtside alone? Not Kendall Jenner.
Last night, the supermodel stepped out with Hailey Baldwin and a few other friends to watch Clippers star Blake Griffin (rumored to be Jenner’s beau) play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Both friends opted for high-heeled boots: Jenner paired white thigh-highs over matching skinny jeans, while Baldwin sported black Saint Laurent platform ankle booties with Danielle Guizio nylon track pants.
Indoors the two friends sported monochromatic looks for the evening, with Baldwin in head-to-toe black tones and the Adidas model in a mostly white ensemble.
As Jenner cheered from the sidelines, the occasion marked the fourth time the 22-year-old reality-TV star has watched Griffin play and the first game she’s attended outside the Clippers home arena in L.A.
