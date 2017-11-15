Kendall Jenner Flashes Abs in Crop Top and $1,000 Balenciaga Knife Boots

Keeping a low profile isn’t easy for someone like Kendall Jenner, but the supermodel made a valiant effort when she tried to grab dinner with Caitlyn Jenner unnoticed last night in Los Angeles. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star attempted to stay under the radar in a dark multicolored coat, simple ankle jeans and a white crop top that showed off her runway-ready body.

For the most part, it was casual — minus her shoes. If you look hard enough, you’ll notice that Jenner wore an expensive pair of black Balenciaga leather knife boots, which immediately blew her cover. The Italian-made shoes elevated her look, but it’s safe to say that your average person isn’t walking around in $995 footwear.

(🇹🇷) Kendall dün Malibu’da Nobu’dan ayrılırken görüntülendi; (🇬🇧) Kendall leaving Nobu in Malibu yesterday; #kendalljenner A post shared by |Kardashian/Jenner-Hadid| D➰A (@lovejennerhadid) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Balenciaga Leather Knife Ankle Boots 110 $995

