Kate Middleton Wears Stretchy Stuart Weitzman Knee-High Boots Out in London

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London.

Earlier today, the Duchess of Cambridge hit the streets of London for a visit to the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre, which supports new and expectant mothers in need.

Continuing to fulfill her royal duties through her third pregnancy, the mom-to-be covered up in a collarless wool cream coat by Goat paired with black tights and Half and Half knee-high stretch boots from Stuart Weitzman for Russel & Bromley.

Kate Middleton out in London wearing Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley Half-n-half Stretch boots. Rex Shutterstock

Completing her look for the appearance — which was postponed after announcing she was expecting again in September— the 35-year-old carried a simple black clutch from Mulberry.

Kate Middleton wearing a chic cream-colored coat at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre on Nov. 14.. Rex Shutterstock

The suede block heeled boots elongated the royal’s toned legs with a stretch panel at the back, creating a sophisticated and clean fit.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley Half-n-half Stretch boots. Rex Shutterstock

