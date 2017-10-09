Kaia Gerber Goes Casual in Doc Martens for Sunday in Malibu

Kaia Gerber arrives at LAX after Paris Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber loves her classic footwear — whether she’s sporting black Converse high-tops a la “Grease,” channeling Bella Hadid in Nike Cortez kicks or rocking Dr. Martens combat boots for a low-key day out in Malibu.

With Paris Fashion Week officially over, Kaia Gerber is back in California and spending quality time with friends and family. On Sunday, the supermodel grabbed a smoothie with a friend while donning the iconic 1460 boot paired with a cozy white sweatshirt and cutoff shorts from Re/done.

To accessorize, the 16-year-old added Elizabeth and James McKinley sunglasses and an Alexander Wang denim stud-embellished envelope shoulder bag.

Kaia out in Malibu! #kaiagerber @kaiagerber A post shared by K A I A S . V O G U E (@kaias.vogue) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Later that night, Kaia grabbed dinner at Nobu in Malibu with mom Cindy Crawford and dad Randy Gerber. For the occasion, she added some extra height to her look, donning double stacked combat boots from R13.

October 8: #kaiagerber, #cindycrawford and #randegerber leaving Nobu in Malibu. A post shared by Kaia Gerber Today (@kaiagerbertoday) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Shop Dr. Martens combat boots below.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Steps Up Her Fall Shoe Game in $1,000 Black Combat Boots

Kaia Gerber Is Fashion’s Newest Street Style Star

Kaia Gerber Is Stealing the Spotlight in Spring 2018 Runway Shows