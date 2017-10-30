Kaia Gerber Checked Off Every Trend in the Book With This Outfit

Kaia Gerber has certainly made a name for herself as a street style star, and her latest look proves just how fashion-foward she really is.

While out and about with a friend in the Big Apple today, the 16-year-old bourgeoning supermodel hit the pavement in an ensemble that seemed to check off every trend in the book.

Donning black patent Stuart Weitzman boots paired with leather pants, Cindy Crawford’s daughter kept warm in an oversized camo print jacket. Completing her trendy look was a retro-style tan cap, giant silver hoop earrings and a black zipper-embellished fanny pack worn as a crossbody bag.

Kaia Gerber walking with a friend in New York on Oct. 30. Splash

A fan of combat boots, Gerber can often be seen rocking styles from the likes of Dr. Martens and R13. This shiny pair from the American shoe designer features a lug sole and multicolored ankle-wrap laces.

Kaia Gerber wearing Stuart Weitzman Metermaid combat boots while out and about in NYC on Monday. Splash

Shop the Metermaid boot from Stuart Weitzman.

