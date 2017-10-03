Kaia Gerber Steps Up Her Fall Shoe Game in $1,000 Black Combat Boots

All eyes continue to be on rising 16-year-old model Kaia Gerber. When she’s not stealing the show on the runway, the star is delivering some head-turning street-style looks we can’t forget. Her latest, for the Chanel runway show at Paris Fashion Week, is one that caught our eye — mostly because of her shoes.

OK, entirely because of her shoes. Cindy Crawford’s youngest daughter wore a classic black blazer over her shoulders with a matching cropped wrap-bra and plaid high-waisted shorts. She opted for a pair of chunky, R13 black lace-up combat boots that had a heartwarming vintage feel to them. The Italian-made shoes have a little under a 2-inch heel and are pure leather — with a$995 price tag to match.

If you’re feeling a treat-yourself moment coming along, don’t fight it and just add the Gerber-approved kicks to your closet.

Kaia Gerber arrives at the Chanel Fashion Show. Splash News

R13 boots Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy: R13 Chunky Sole Lace-Up Boots $995 buy it

Want more?

Cindy Crawford’s Family Is Picture-Perfect at Omega Paris Fashion Week Event

Naomi, Cindy & All of the Big ’90s Supermodels Closed the Versace Spring ’18 Runway

Kaia Gerber Is Fashion’s Newest Street Style Star

Kaia Gerber Is Stealing the Spotlight in Spring 2018 Runway Shows