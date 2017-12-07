J-Lo Defies Cold Weather to Show Off Abs in Crop Top and Timberlands with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez has proved once again that she loves her Timberlands.
Yesterday, the 48-year-old actress — who is filming “Second Act” with Vanessa Hudgens in New York — was spotted goofing around with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while sporting gray 6-inch premium leather boots from the iconic outdoor footwear brand.
The mom of two showed off her impressive body and tight abs in a white cropped T-shirt paired under a black Nicole Benisti Belleville hooded parka with gray drawstring sweatpants.
Meanwhile, the former baseball star donned a navy puffer vest over a blue turtleneck teamed with blue sweatpants with white stripes down the sides and Nike sneakers.
The pair — who were featured on Vanity Fair‘s December cover — looked low-key and stylish in winter athleisure outfits.
