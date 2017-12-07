J-Lo Defies Cold Weather to Show Off Abs in Crop Top and Timberlands with A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in New York.

Jennifer Lopez has proved once again that she loves her Timberlands.

Yesterday, the 48-year-old actress — who is filming “Second Act” with Vanessa Hudgens in New York — was spotted goofing around with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez while sporting gray 6-inch premium leather boots from the iconic outdoor footwear brand.

The mom of two showed off her impressive body and tight abs in a white cropped T-shirt paired under a black Nicole Benisti Belleville hooded parka with gray drawstring sweatpants.

#JenniferLopez and #AlexRodriguez in New York City's Manhattan on Wednesday.📷Back Grid A post shared by HHpeople Hiphoppeople (@hiphoppeople_officiel) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:12am PST

Meanwhile, the former baseball star donned a navy puffer vest over a blue turtleneck teamed with blue sweatpants with white stripes down the sides and Nike sneakers.

The pair — who were featured on Vanity Fair‘s December cover — looked low-key and stylish in winter athleisure outfits.

Shop a similar shoe style to J-Lo’s.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez Showed So Much Skin in the Chicest Way for Dubai Getaway

Jennifer Lopez Wore These $900 Sneakers to a Football Game With A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez Debuted a New Hairstyle With a Skintight Dress and the Perfect Pumps