Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Do Some Post-Christmas Shopping at Tom Ford in Beverly Hills

Alex Rodriguez snaps a shot of fans while shopping at Tom Ford with Jennifer Lopez.

After celebrating their first Christmas together as a couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stepped out for a little shopping at Tom Ford in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Both clad in Gucci, the Vanity Fair December issue cover stars were spotted in the designer boutique trying on clothes and snapping pictures with fans. The “Shades of Blue” actress wore an embroidered chunky knit cardigan from the Italian luxury brand, while A-Rod sported a navy tracksuit with a logo emblazoned on the sleeves.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Gucci cardigan. Splash

As for footwear, Lopez stuck to an old favorite: Timberland’s 6-inch Premium waterproof nubuck leather boots. Her baseball star boyfriend wore classic red and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Both accessorized with sunglasses, and Lopez further amped up her look with huge hoop earrings and a monogrammed red leather Valentino Rockstud Demilune tote bag.

Alex Rodriguez wearing Jordan kicks for a shopping excursion to Tom Ford. Splash

The 42-year-old retired MLB player was spotted trying on an elegant orangey-red turtleneck with tan pants as he browsed around the store. Naturally, he got some style guidance from Lopez, who appeared to be helping him pick out items.

Alex Rodriguez trying on clothes. Splash

Just days prior, the power couple spent Christmas with their children in Miami, with both stars taking to Instagram to share shots of the holiday festivities.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shopping. Splash

Shop Lopez’s classic boot.

Want more?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Hottest Couple Style Moments

Here’s What Jennifer Lopez, Khloé Kardashian and More Celebs Did This Thanksgiving

Jennifer Lopez Showed So Much Skin in the Chicest Way for Dubai Getaway