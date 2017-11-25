How to Wear Your Uggs in 3 Different Stylish Ways

It is officially Ugg season. With the holidays around the corner and cold weather moving in, Ugg boots can make an ideal gift for any shoe lover.

But wearing Uggs can be quite tricky. The popularity of the boots have lingered through the ’90s and the early-2000s — meaning they’ve been part of countless trends Today the shoes are still a go-to and top-selling holiday item, while they have been updated to fit current fashion cycles.

While the classic sheepskin designs we’ve all come to love (and own) have been an easy pairing for leggings and a North Face jacket, the brand has begun to offer more fashion-forward styles that can easily be matched with today’s hottest trends.

Here are some ideas.

1. Bombing Around

For a pair of Ugg mini boots, grab yourself a bomber jacket and a simple T-shirt. Pair that with cropped frayed jeans in order to show off the ankle-high silhouette. The company offers the shoe style in many different colorways. A detail, featured below, that can add a little something extra to this casual yet stylish look is the snake-embossed panel at the back of the mini boot.

<strong>Acne Studios Clea shell bomber jacket, Gucci appliquéd distressed printed T-shirt, 3X1 Stella cropped frayed jeans; net-a-porter.com </strong>

2. Day to Night

Ditch your heels for the Ugg Mckay boot. This style is perfect for a day at the office filled with meetings, as the boots can be easily paired with a streamlined ensemble of black pants and a wide-sleeved sweater. As seen below, patent leather straight-leg pants easily turn this look from day to night and the Ugg ankle booties complement the modern and simple aesthetic.

<strong>Tibi Silk crepe-paneled merino wool sweater, Rag & Bone Patent-leather straight-leg pants; net-a-porter.com</strong>

3. Hygge Chic

Get comfortable this winter season in the Ugg Deena boot. This has a more traditional style featuring the iconic chestnut colorway and the fur trim. Pair these boots with light-washed denim, a heritage sweater, and après-ski will be calling your name.

<strong>Madewell Fair Isle cotton-blend sweater, L’Agence High Line cropped, distressed high-rise skinny jeans; net-a-porter.com</strong>

