We Tried the Honey Browser Extension Tool, and This Is What Happened

Promotion codes are great, but you could waste a lot of time looking for them. Lately, the Honey browser extension has been receiving a lot of love as a money-saving tool. Along with giving you a list of daily discounts and promotion codes, the add-on scans the internet for items you are trying to purchase and notifies you of any applicable coupon codes.

To see if Honey really works as well as its description, we tried to use it to score a discount on a pair of shoes.

Here Is How It Works:

You activate the promo codes by clicking “Apply Coupons.” Site Screengrab

To start, you download Honey (it works in the Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Opera browsers), go on a site and find an item that you plan to buy. We looked at shoes on sites for stores like Nike, Neiman Marcus, Aquazzura and Ugg. After selecting your item and going to the checkout to make the payment, a Honey pop-up notifies you of any applicable sales or deals.

You then click “Apply Coupons” and let Honey test the promotions it found on what you selected, which takes approximately a minute. As some stores will block discounts or apply them only to select nonpremium pieces, not every coupon Honey finds online will automatically result in a lower price. (It did not find us a deal for a beautiful pair of $785 Aquazzura heels.)

The Takeaway:

Honey knocked down the price on a pair of Ugg boots. Site Screengrab

After trying to buy 20 pairs of shoes at eight different online stores, we found an extension that gave us free shipping on a pair of Ugg Becket boots at Saks Off 5th department store. Even though the price of the boots had already been lowered (from $225 to $99.99), the coupon code saved us an additional $7.99 through the SHIP99 code.

While it is unlikely that the exact item you seek will have an accompanying promo code, the browser extension is free and very easy to install. Even if you won’t get a discount every time you buy a pair of shoes, it might still be worth letting Honey run a quick scan while you shop online.

