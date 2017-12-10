Hailey Baldwin Gets Leggy in Casadei Thigh-High Boots and Oversized Shirt at Jingle Ball North

By /
hailey baldwin, 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Hailey Baldwin attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Toronto.
Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin nailed the no-pants trend again at last night’s Jingle Ball North in Toronto.

With help from celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, the model (and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year) expertly paired leather over-the-knee stiletto boots from Casadei’s fall ’17 collection with a Misbhv oversized printed silk shirt for the occasion.

hailey baldwin, casadei over-the-knee blade boots Hailey Baldwin wearing an oversized silk printed shirt from Misbhv with over-the-knee Casadei boots. Rex Shutterstock

The luxury brand’s signature nearly 5-inch razor thin ‘Blade’ heel was on display when Baldwin struck an over-the-shoulder pose on the red carpet.

on stage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, hailey baldwin, casadei blade boots The model strikes a pose on the red carpet before presenting on stage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Rex Shutterstock

The 21-year-old daughter of actor Steven Baldwin took the stage inside the concert to present alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger. Taking to Instagram earlier today, she shared a picture from the night, writing ” I ❤️ you @iheartradio.”

I ❤️ you @iheartradio 😁😁😁😁

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Get the statement shoe below.

CASADEI over-the-knee Blade boots

Buy: Casadei Over-the-Knee Blade Boots $1,500
buy it

 

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Very Short Cocktail Dress & 6.5-Inch Heels

Hailey Baldwin Says She Aspires to Victoria Beckham’s ‘Expensive Wife’ Style and a Vogue Cover

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Cheer On Blake Griffin in Monochrome Looks