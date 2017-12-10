Hailey Baldwin Gets Leggy in Casadei Thigh-High Boots and Oversized Shirt at Jingle Ball North

Hailey Baldwin nailed the no-pants trend again at last night’s Jingle Ball North in Toronto.
With help from celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, the model (and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year) expertly paired leather over-the-knee stiletto boots from Casadei’s fall ’17 collection with a Misbhv oversized printed silk shirt for the occasion.
The luxury brand’s signature nearly 5-inch razor thin ‘Blade’ heel was on display when Baldwin struck an over-the-shoulder pose on the red carpet.
The 21-year-old daughter of actor Steven Baldwin took the stage inside the concert to present alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger. Taking to Instagram earlier today, she shared a picture from the night, writing ” I ❤️ you @iheartradio.”
