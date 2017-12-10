Hailey Baldwin Gets Leggy in Casadei Thigh-High Boots and Oversized Shirt at Jingle Ball North

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Toronto.

Hailey Baldwin nailed the no-pants trend again at last night’s Jingle Ball North in Toronto.

With help from celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, the model (and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year) expertly paired leather over-the-knee stiletto boots from Casadei’s fall ’17 collection with a Misbhv oversized printed silk shirt for the occasion.

Hailey Baldwin wearing an oversized silk printed shirt from Misbhv with over-the-knee Casadei boots. Rex Shutterstock

The luxury brand’s signature nearly 5-inch razor thin ‘Blade’ heel was on display when Baldwin struck an over-the-shoulder pose on the red carpet.

The model strikes a pose on the red carpet before presenting on stage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Rex Shutterstock

The 21-year-old daughter of actor Steven Baldwin took the stage inside the concert to present alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger. Taking to Instagram earlier today, she shared a picture from the night, writing ” I ❤️ you @iheartradio.”

I ❤️ you @iheartradio 😁😁😁😁 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Get the statement shoe below.

