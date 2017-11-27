Gwen Stefani’s Gold Minidress and Shiny Thigh-High Boots Look Naughty and Nice

Gwen Stefani does a meet and greet at The Grove with fans in Los Angeles.
Gwen Stefani made holiday dreams come true during a meet-and-greet with her fans last Friday at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles. Instead of wearing the season’s standard red and white, the singer glistened in a brighter ensemble.

She donned a metallic gold minidress that had giant ruffled sleeves, which made quite the statement. Stefani kept the sparkle going with shiny black patent over-the-knee boots that are a staple for the most wonderful time of the year.

If you’re looking to buy an affordable version for those upcoming holiday parties, Jessica Simpson makes a similar pair available online for only $99. Grab them before they sell out — we guarantee they will elevate all the special outfits you have lined up.

From taking a photo with a life-size gingerbread man to a Christmas tree backdrop, the star spread major holiday cheer to all her fans.

