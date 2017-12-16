Gigi Hadid Steps Out in Unreleased Off-White x Timberland Boots

As one of the top models in the business, Gigi Hadid has early access to some of the hottest fashion goods around.

And Hadid has taken advantage of her status by sporting unreleased Off-White x Timberland boots.

Hadid paired the boots with a camel-colored sweater, mom jeans and a mustard-colored jacket as she powered through the New York City snow.

While a fluffy yellow jacket might seem like a bold choice for December, yellow is Hadid’s favorite color to wear.

“Whichever color is the one that makes you smile when you wake up in the morning is the one for you that day,” she told Footwear News at a Reebok event Thursday. “Yellow is the color that always makes me happy.”

While Hadid often steps out in Doc Martens when opting for a casual workboot, the Off-White x Timberland boots offer a nice change of pace. The 22-year-old opted for camel-colored boots, but the collection also includes bolder styles, in neon green and orange. The shoes currently are available for pre-order and are set to ship out March 8.

In addition to a buzzy, six-piece collection with Timberland, Off-White founder Virgil Abloh collaborated with Nike this year on revamped versions of the athleticwear giant’s classics. The Off-White x Nike kicks earned Abloh the coveted Footwear News Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year.

While Hadid — a Reebok brand ambassador — never stepped out in Abloh’s kicks, the collaboration earned a slew of celebrity fans. Naomi Campbell, A$AP Rocky and Michael Jordan himself have all been spotted in the kicks — and Hadid’s younger sister, Bella, is a big fan.