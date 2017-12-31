How to Wear Duck Boots and Still Look Stylish

When a snow storm hits there’s no excuse to under dress. Yes, snow boots, and especially duck boots with their rubber bottoms and leather tops, make it hard to keep your chicness intact when you just want to keep warm and dry. But, with the extensive variety of designs available now, there’s pretty much a duck boot for every type of style.

So if you like to keep it classic, ditch your warm leggings and wool socks for a pair of coated denim or leather pants instead. Pair the outfit with tall duck boots with fur lining in order to elevate the typical winter ensemble.

And for those who just can’t stand to wear the duck boot because of its distinct look, opt for a design that’s monochromatic in all white or all black.

For more inspiration check out these duck boot outfit ideas below.

1. Chalet Chic

Cozy up in an oversized shearling jacket and pair your tall duck boots with coated jeans to get a more polished look.

Joseph shearling jacket, Current/Elliott coated jeans; net-a-porter.com

2. Distressed Denim

Canadian tuxedo anyone? Rock denim on denim to let a pair of plaid waterproof duck boots really make a statement.

Grlfrnd denim jacket and jeans; net-a-porter.com

3. Green Goods

Stuck in slush? Dress up any duck boot with a long overcoat and dark denim. Keep it fashionable by matching the coat to the shoes, whether it be in army green or navy blue.

Redone black jeans, Rick Owens coat; net-a-porter.com

4. Winter Whites

Whoever said you can’t wear white after labor day lied. Go full on cream with these winter white duck boots. The gold laces match perfectly with a cozy cardigan or sweater.

Chloe sweater, Toteme jeans; net-a-porter.com

5. Street Spirit

Maintain your edge in the winter time with all-black snow boots. Suede and leather can keep your bulky shoes especially chic when it’s paired with leather cropped pants and an oversized bomber.

Unravel Project denim and satin bomber jacket, Joseph pants; net-a-porter.com

