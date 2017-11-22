9 Stylish Waterproof Boots for Women That You Can Buy This Winter

By /
Toms Summit waterproof boot.
Toms Summit waterproof boot.
Brand

The winter solstice is just a month away, so no time better than the present to add a pair of waterproof boots to your wardrobe. However, don’t think these boots have to be clumsy to get the job done. There are lots of fun, fashionable alternatives this season that will stylishly protect you from the rain, snow and sleet.

Here, are some of Footwear News picks to chase away the winter doldrums.

1. Sorel Farah Short Boot

The ankle suede is trimmed with the season’s must-have tassel trim.

 

SOREL Farah Short

Buy: Sorel Farah Short boot $112.50
buy it

 

2. Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot

The iconic duck boot style features a fabric shaft and micro-fleece lining.

sperry Saltwater' Waterproof Rain Boot SPERRY

Buy: Sperry Saltwater rain boot $119.95
buy it

 

3. Givenchy Storm Low Knit Rain Boot

A cozy knit sock adds a novelty touch to a Chelsea boot silhouette.

Givenchy Storm Low Knit Rain Boot

Buy: Givenchy Storm Low Knit Rain Boot $495
buy it

 

4. Toms Summit Waterproof Suede Boot

A classic hiking style with speed lacing picks up a lug sole for added traction.

Toms Summit Waterproof Suede Boot

Buy: Toms Summit Waterproof Suede Boot $149.95
buy it

 

5. Ugg Reykir Boot

The mid-calf style features a sheepskin insole and Vibram bottom with ArticGrip non-slip rubber.

UGG Reykir Waterproof Boot

Buy: Ugg Reykir waterproof boot $249.95
buy it

 

6. Technica Moon Boot Monaco Felt

The nylon and synthetic boot laces all the way up for added protection from the elements.

Tecnica Moon Boot Monaco Felt

Buy: Technica Moon Boot Monaco Felt $169.95
buy it

 

7. Blondo Tiana Waterproof Pointy Toe Bootie

A tailored suede bootie is femininzed with a tapered toe and simple bow at the topline.

Blondo Tiana Waterproof Pointy Toe Bootie

Buy: Blondo Tiana Waterproof Pointy Toe Bootie $149.95
buy it

 

8. Cougar Original Pillow Boot

The classic hiking style has a cozy fleece lining and memory foam insole for cushioning.

cougar original pillow boot

Buy: Cougar Original Pillow boot $200
buy it

 

9. Chloe x Sorel Sherpa-trimmed Suede & Leather Snow Boot

This classic update features an AeroTrac rubber outsole and removable ThermoPlus felt liner.

Chloe x Sorel Sherpa-trimmed Suede & Leather Snow Boot

Buy: Chloe x Sorel Sherpa-trimmed Suede & Leather Snow Boot $515
buy it

 

 

 