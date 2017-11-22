9 Stylish Waterproof Boots for Women That You Can Buy This Winter

The winter solstice is just a month away, so no time better than the present to add a pair of waterproof boots to your wardrobe. However, don’t think these boots have to be clumsy to get the job done. There are lots of fun, fashionable alternatives this season that will stylishly protect you from the rain, snow and sleet.

Here, are some of Footwear News picks to chase away the winter doldrums.

1. Sorel Farah Short Boot

The ankle suede is trimmed with the season’s must-have tassel trim.

2. Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot

The iconic duck boot style features a fabric shaft and micro-fleece lining.

3. Givenchy Storm Low Knit Rain Boot

A cozy knit sock adds a novelty touch to a Chelsea boot silhouette.

4. Toms Summit Waterproof Suede Boot

A classic hiking style with speed lacing picks up a lug sole for added traction.

5. Ugg Reykir Boot

The mid-calf style features a sheepskin insole and Vibram bottom with ArticGrip non-slip rubber.

6. Technica Moon Boot Monaco Felt

The nylon and synthetic boot laces all the way up for added protection from the elements.

7. Blondo Tiana Waterproof Pointy Toe Bootie

A tailored suede bootie is femininzed with a tapered toe and simple bow at the topline.

8. Cougar Original Pillow Boot

The classic hiking style has a cozy fleece lining and memory foam insole for cushioning.

9. Chloe x Sorel Sherpa-trimmed Suede & Leather Snow Boot

This classic update features an AeroTrac rubber outsole and removable ThermoPlus felt liner.