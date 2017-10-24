These Classic Cole Haan Boots Are Handcrafted in Maine and Available Now

For those who appreciate high-quality boots, it’s hard to beat a pair of handcrafted, American-made boots in a classic style. Not only do higher quality boots often feel and look better, but they’ll last longer than their cheaper counterparts. Which is exactly why Cole Haan’s Maine Rugged Plain Toe Boot is more than just another shoe purchase; it’s an investment.

Cole Haan Maine Rugged Plain Toe Boot Cole Haan

The boot is handcrafted in Lewiston, Maine, and produced in limited quantities. It’s built with a tan Horween leather upper, while the bottom is cushioned with Cole Haan’s Grand.Os technology. Meanwhile, a Vibram EVA midsole and lugged rubber outsole provide both durability and traction. And once you wear the soles out, they can be resoled and reused for years to come.

Cole Haan Maine Rugged Plain Toe Boot front. Cole Haan

Cole Haan Maine Rugged Plain Toe Boot heel. Cole Haan

Cole Haan Maine Rugged Plain Toe Boot Vibram outsole. Cole Haan

An on-foot look at the Cole Haan Maine Rugged Plain Toe Boot. Cole Haan

