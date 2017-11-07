Clarks’ Classic Wallabee Boot Is Available Now in New Colors

There aren’t many pieces of footwear that possess the universal appeal of the Clarks Wallabee Boot. The moccasin-style staple is loved by everyone from Bryan Cranston’s role as “Breaking Bad” antihero Walter White to the many members of influential hip-hop outfit Wu-Tang Clan and everyday people alike.

Clarks Wallabee Boot slate lateral side. Clarks

Since its 1967 debut, the Wallabee has been seen in countless variations, with hundreds of color and material variations to choose from. And now, you can add another look to the list in a slate blue suede style. This makeup features an all-suede upper with moccasin stitch detailing and material sourced from the UK’s Charles F. Stead tannery. As always, the design is finished off with a crepe sole.

Add some new flavor to your Wallabee collection by picking this look up today for $160 from clarksusa.com

Clarks Wallabee Boot slate medial side. Clarks

Clarks Wallabee Boot slate front. Clarks

Clarks Wallabee Boot slate heel. Clarks

Clarks Wallabee Boot slate top. Clarks

Clarks Wallabee Boot slate crepe sole. Clarks

