Chrissy Teigen Wears Slashed Sweater & Yeezy Boots for New York Outing With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend walked hand in hand as they strolled through the New York streets yesterday, passing by their old apartment building.

For the outing, Teigen — pregnant with the couple’s second child — sported an oversized white sweater with slash detailing. The model paired the sweater with skinny black pants and a Gucci belt, completing her look with Yeezy boots.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out in New York Dec. 15. Splash

Legend, meanwhile, sported a black peacoat and baggy jeans, which he paired with black sneakers for a casual look.

Teigen’s boots come on a 4.5-inch heel and feature a stretch knit upper with a leather sole, with lace-up detailing on the front. The Yeezy boots, crafted in Italy, are from the label’s Season 5 collection.

As Teigen and Legend are good friends of Yeezy creator Kanye West — West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, attended Teigen’s recent birthday party — it comes as no surprise that the model is a big fan of his wares.

While Teigen has sported numerous Yeezy styles, this outing wasn’t her first time out in this particular pair of boots. Teigen first sported the shoes while catching a flight in Los Angeles in November. For that trip, Teigen paired the boots with a long, black dress and an oversized Alice & Olivia coat, finishing off her look with oversized shades.

Chrissy Teigen steps out to catch a flight at LAX in November 2017. Splash

Shop the boots, which retail for just under $900, at Forward.

