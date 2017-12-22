Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the See-Through Shoes That Will Take Over 2018

Chrissy Teigen is undoubtedly one of the biggest trendsetters around, and now it looks like she’s already getting a head start on delivering fashion inspiration for next year. The star was spotted at Revolve Beauty’s “Fireside Chat” event hosted by Ouai’s Jen Atkin in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a pair of see-through booties.

She wore a shiny mustard button0-down with a plaid blazer and black pants but took her look to another level with her footwear. Teigen rocked her go-to brand, Gianvito Rossi, but this particular pair stood out from the rest. She wore the Italian company’s see-through lace-up ankle booties made of clear PVC, the brand’s signature material that made the clear-shoe trend so popular. Lace-up shoes have also been a trend of late.

Her 4-inch pumps featured black laces, making them the ultimate black bootie without actually being one. For those wanting to go beyond the conventional black option, Teigen’s heels are the way to go. The fact that the shoes are crystal clear also makes it look like she’s floating on air, and as an even bigger bonus, they make her legs seem longer even if they’re covered up by her pants. That reason alone makes them worth the $820 price tag. Once the spring rolls around, you can take full advantage of their elongating effects if you pair them with dresses, skirts or anything with a shorter hemline.

As for her pedicure, instead of going bold to contrast the shoe, Teigen decided to keep things simple and opt out of all colors. Now, that’s a winning fashion moment.

Chrissy Teigen at Revolve Beauty’s “A Fireside Chat” event.

Buy: Gianvito Rossi Helmut Plexi 100 Lace-Up PVC and Leather Ankle Boots $820 buy it

