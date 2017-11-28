Cardi B Styled Her $1,500 Dress With These Bargain 5-Inch Heels for Paris Tour Stop

Cardi B had a memorable first performance in Paris last night. Not only did the crowd match her high energy, she was also decked out in one of her best high-low looks yet.

Ahead of her concert in the City of Lights, the hit artist cleverly paired a blue $1,500 Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh sequined pant suit with trendy Steve Madden lace-up booties priced at a fraction of the cost. Her affordable 5-inch white shoes were only about $130, but they looked more expensive next to her glittery designer outfit. It’s proof that not everything in your closet has to cost a fortune to turn heads.

In early November, Madden himself confirmed he was in talks with the hip hop star.

InParis like … Outfit @off____white Shoes @stevemadden !! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 26, 2017 at 11:48am PST

The spitfire personality also loves to relax at home in fuzzy slippers and Uggs, she recently shared on Instagram.

It’s been a standout year for Cardi B, whose breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks, making her the fifth female rapper to ever lead the chart.

Her gig in Paris was the 25-year-old’s first time in the French capital. “Issa Dream,” she wrote on Instagram. “I always wish to come to my Paris,never tho it would be like this .Merci France.”

Buy: Steve Madden Satisfied Boots $129.95 buy it

Want more?

Cardi B Goes Glam in Sheer Robe and Nude Spike Heel ‘Red Bottoms’ at Tidal Concert

Cardi B Makes History With No. 1 Song, Performs in Louis Vuitton Booties

Cardi B Performs in $10,000 Sparkling Saint Laurent Boots & Bodysuit at MTV VMAs Pre-Show