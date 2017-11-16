5 Comfy Bargain Winter Boots That Look Just Like Uggs — Starting at $35

It’s officially boot season. As temperatures begin to drop, customers continue to look for fur and shearling-lined boots for the colder months, but they aren’t always looking for the most expensive pair.

While designers offer luxury boots styles, there are still many alternatives available for under $100. And though some may be detailed with faux-fur, others still include the coveted sheepskin. For example, Bearpaw offers plenty of boot options in multiple colorways including black, pewter and hickory, and are available with its waterproof technology and sheepskin footbeds.

G by Guess also offers a stylish pair of fur-lined boots, complete with a faux-fur cuff and lining along with strap and buckle detailing, which can easily by styled with denim, sweaters and skirts.

Check out some Ugg-like styles below that are available to purchase now just in time for the holiday season.

1. Bearpaw Elle Short Cold-Weather Booties

2. Style & Co. Nickyy Cold-Weather Boots

3. Bearpaw Margaery Cold-Weather Booties

4. Style & Co. Tiny 2 Cold-Weather Booties

5. G by Guess Amburr Cold-Weather Boots

