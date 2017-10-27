5 Western-Inspired Boots That You Need In Your Closet Right Now

Whether it be thigh-highs, sock booties, ankle-boots, suede or leather, the boot has come in all types of forms this fall season and continues to remain a closet staple. To help amp up your collection, the Western-inspired bootie is always a go-to. Here’s why you need a pair.

Western-inspired boots often provide that extra detailing to a shoe, including standout stitching, embellishments, buckling, even a cap-toe, and is normally the perfect heel-height. You can always wear these shoes with any outfit, from a flowing dress to cropped denim. These styles are also often rugged but chic-looking, given a contoured topline, for example, or whip-stitching paired on sleek leather or suede.

The women’s fashion cowboy boot styles are looking to continue as a trend into the spring season as well.

Givenchy recently showed its spring ’18 collection in Paris earlier this month and the line was filled with Western styles seen in black, red and a burnished tan. So in the meantime, check out some Western booties available to buy now.

