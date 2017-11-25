These Are the Best Boot Sales You Should Be Shopping This Week

It’s no surprise that many wait all year to score a major discount on their winter boots. With Cyber Monday coming up on Nov. 27, here are the best discounts on winter boots being offered this year.
- Steve Madden — The famed footwear brand is focusing specifically on boots this year by offering all sorts of discounts on Monday.
- Ugg — Furry Ugg boots will go on sale by up to 75% on Monday, with free shipping for orders of more than $160.
- Zappos — Frye (yes, you read that right) boots are at least 30% off through Zappos this year.
- Macy’s — Macy’s is offering 40% off most shoes and 60% off winter boots, in particular, this weekend.
- Timberland — If you have been holding off on that pair of Timberland boots, now is a good time to buy — most boots are discounted by 30%.
- Nordstrom — Boots by brands like Stuart Weitzman, Hunter and Vince Camuto are discounted by at least 40% on Nordstrom.
- J.C. Penney — Certain styles of over-the-knee and ankle boots are available for $19.99 and $29.99 at J.C. Penney through Monday.
- Sorel — Known for its warm winter boots, Sorel is offering 25% off of everything on its site.
- Neiman Marcus — If you have your heart set on a pair of pricey designer boots, Neiman Marcus has discounts on brands like Stuart Weitzman, Aquatalia and Jimmy Choo.