8 of the Best Luxe-Looking Combat Boots for Fall Starting at $69

As the weather slowly trickles down into true autumn temperatures, being prepared with the proper footwear is at the forefront of fall shopping. The season’s shoe of choice — the ever-dependable boot — is available in abundance from retailers and brands high to low. From under $100 to close to $1,000, here are some of the best combat boots to shop now.

Madden Girl Eloisee Combat Boots

Featuring a classic combat silhouette, this Madden Girl Eloisee boot is crisp and clean. A 2-inch heel adds a slight touch of height while keeping it casual. Starting at $69, what more is there really to debate?

Sam Edelman Carolena Suede Combat Boots

A sleek brown boot always cuts through the sea of black styles during the fall. This suede style from Sam Edelman features a 4-inch heel for a little more edge and hits of metallic in the details.

Dolce Vita Leather Combat Boots

White boots have been, and still are, all the rage these days. Channel your inner Emily Ratajkowski or Gigi Hadid — or an endless list of celebrities who have donned a pair over the past few seasons — by trying out this lace-up boot style perfect for the season. If a white shoe isn’t your cup of tea, Dolce Vita has you covered with a black and a metallic Gunmetal option as well.

Dr. Martens Women’s Aimilita Leather Combat Boots

It’s hard to go wrong with Dr. Martens, but add a cozy sherpa collar and it’s virtually impossible. This pair screams comfort and, by the way, the lining is faux fur, so you can sleep peacefully at night.

Frye Veronica Combat

Raw, rugged, cool — Frye’s Veronica combat boot ticks off all the boxes. The style features a pebbled leather exterior with a burnished finish for an authentic look. With seven colors to choose from, this is bound to be a staple for the season.

Frye Pia Combat Boot

The second-best place to have wine is in your shoe color, and this burgundy Frye Pia boot is full of flavor. Its extended calf-height silhouette differentiates from the normal combat boot silhouette, while the rich color adds a dash of sophistication.

Mr & Mrs Italy Black Leather and Mink Combat Boots

When you can’t decide on a leopard print boot or a black boot, Mr & Mrs Italy provides a way to do both at the same time. The double dose of style will come at a higher price, though, as this leather and mink option will run you $560.

Gucci Leather Ankle Boot With Sylvie Web

The combat boot to end all combat boots. Gold hardware and a red, white and blue buckled strap around the ankle give the shoes the luxe treatment with the price to match at close to $1,000.

