7 Best Boot Sales to Shop Now

Now that it’s officially winter and the holidays are nearing its end, here’s your chance to take advantage of the post-Christmas shoe sales. While heels and sneakers are currently on sale, it’s the boots that are getting major discounts and can be the most bang for your buck.

Here’s a round up of some of the best on-sale boot offerings from luxury labels to affordable brands. Take a look.

1. Sam Edelman Darrah 2 Faux Fur Trim Boot

This Sam Edelman cold-weather boot is currently 40 percent off and is available in white suede.



2. Marc Fisher LTD Yellin Pointy Toe Chelsea Boot

Nab Marc Fisher LTD’s patent leather boots at 30 percent off.



3. Prada Block-Heeled Booties

Exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue, these Prada leopard-print calf hair and suede booties are available for 50 percent off.



4. Michael Kors Collection Gita Boots

Shine bright this season in these metallic Michael Kors silver stacked boots, which are currently more than 50 percent off.



5. L.K. Bennett Heeled Leather Booties

Complete your shoe closet with the classic black ankle boot. L.K. Bennett’s buckled version is currently half off.



6. Stuart Weitzman Smashing Leather Scrunched Boots

Stay on trend in these Stuart Weitzman slouch boota, and you don’t have to break the bank. Now 44 percent off, the shoes are down from its original $720 price tag.



7. Ugg Adirondak Snow Boots

Hit the slopes in Ugg winter boots and get them on sale at 30 percent off.



