Bella Hadid’s Limited-Edition Off-White x Timberland Boots Are the Perfect Winter Shoe

Now that’s it’s the holidays, Gigi and Bella Hadid have been spending a lot of time together. Following their sister’s night out at a Rangers Game this week, the duo was seen out and about sporting coordinating outfits in New York yesterday.

While Gigi opted for a cream coat and matched it with the white boot trend, Bella decided to go darker with a standard Big Apple all-black look. The younger Hadid sister and our November cover star went with a black hoodie, a matching turtleneck and a comfortable pair of sweatpants. As far as her shoes, she went with some fancy footwear that we guarantee everyone wanted on their wish lists. The model stepped into the concrete jungle in Off-White x Timberland camel boots, which retail for $933. Bella’s all-leather limited-edition suede shoes make for the ultimate laid-back off-duty look. When she’s not strutting it in heels on the runway, we can’t think of anything better to wear than these cozy booties.

Given how good the two models are at wearing twinning looks, we’re hoping they do the same during the upcoming holiday and New Year’s celebrations. Their brother Anwar was also spotted following after his older siblings in entirely black attire, so fingers crossed he gets in on this matching action, too. Luckily, now that it’s the week before Christmas, we won’t have to wait much longer to see what their family will have on.