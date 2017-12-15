Bella Hadid Poses Nude Covered in Spaghetti With Taylor Hill in Edgy ‘Vogue Italia’ Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid has never been quiet about her love of food; it’s something her fans praise, but the supermodel also like to play with her food.

In a revealing new shot posted to her Instagram yesterday, Hadid poses nude with fellow model Taylor Hill, 21, naked and covered in spaghetti for the new Vogue Italia Celebration issue.

Surrounded by what the 21-year-old described as food props, from lobster to grapes, the pair look almost identical with matching ponytails featuring bangs, sultry eye makeup and sexy sandals.

With the girls in their birthday suits and sporting minimal accessories, all eyes were on the shoes in the photo, shot by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

While Hill wore a simple black open-toe slingback style, the Nike ambassador rocked peep-toe ankle-strap stilettos with a crystal-embellished back.

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted out in New York City Thursday, hitting hot spot Gemma for dinner bundled up in a leather jacket over a hoodie and a turtleneck paired with dark distressed jeans.

The all-black look was complete with an Hermes Birkin bag and Dr. Martens Coralia leather combat boots featuring velcro adjustable straps, which BFF Hailey Baldwin often wears in white.

Bella Hadid walking in New York on Thursday. Splash

Shop Bella’s Doc Martens below.

