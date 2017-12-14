This Made-in-Italy Women’s Brand Cuts Costs By Offering Essential Styles Online Directly to Customers

Arno Cooperative boot line for fall '17. Enrico Parrini

Arno Cooperative, a women’s direct-to-consumer shoe and apparel brand featuring artisan Italian product, is launching online today.

The brand, founded by partners Rachel Arnow, former creative director of fashion-comfort brand Anyi Lu, Kristen Vandivier, former chief marketing officer of Anyi Lu, and Defne Crowe, founder of Made PR, offers a debut collection of contemporary leather boots and jackets, accessibly priced from $265 to $395.

The product is made in collaboration with local, family-owned suppliers based in a small region of Tuscany. “After years of living and working in Italy, I’ve witnessed what mass-production overseas has done to destroy beloved Italian artisan communities,” said Arnow. “With this, I felt compelled to find a way to preserve the history and skill that is unique to the region.”

Arno Cooperative’s made-in-Italy ankle boot. Courtesy of brnad

According to the founders, the brand’s name was inspired by the romanticism of the Arno River. The introductory capsule collection has been edited to feature what the Arno team considers the most essential silhouettes in a woman’s closet for fall and winter. Included in the offering are six ankle boots and two jackets, in a neutral color palette.

“The customer is an urban woman who is motivated by fashion and where product comes from,” said Arnow. “She is not [identified] by age, but by her interests,”

Consumers can select from the Chiara boot, a pull-on ankle style done in soft, tumbled Italian leather; Bianca boot, a mid-heel style, the Sera boot, crafted in suede and detailed with metal studs.

