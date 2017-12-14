Ariana Grande Embraced the No-Pants Trend in Nude Stompers & a Fur Coat

Thigh high boots are undoubtedly Ariana Grande’s go-to shoes. The singer proved how much she loves the statement footwear on Tuesday with yet another stylish look that will instantly inspire you.

On Instagram, Grande went pantless and turned a shiny fur coat into a dress — which she paired with the ultimate nude thigh-grazing pointed boots. The sleek shoes made her outfit and immediately became the focal point of her attire. Tony Bianco makes a stretchy stiletto boot option in a neutral hue that’s priced at $189.95 and won’t break the bank.

Though not wearing pants during the winter season may not be the best idea, the tight fit and sock-like quality of Grande’s heeled boots actually make them perfect for the cold weather.

If you’re thinking of foregoing tights or leggings with a dress for an upcoming holiday celebration, we recommend rocking thigh-highs like the star, instead.

The elongated shoes cover most of your leg and will keep you warmer than you think. While going for the standard all-black may be your initial thought, multiple celebrities have proven that nude is the way to go. The neutral hue goes with everything, including pops of color, so it’s without a doubt a closet staple worth having.

Buy: Tony Bianco Dene Thigh High Boot $189.95 buy it

