Angelina Jolie Wears Belted Dress & Heeled Boots as She Heads to ‘Star Wars’ With Her Children

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie is known for her sophisticated sense of style, and she stayed true to her fashion sensibility as she took her kids to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in New York yesterday.

Jolie stepped out in a white wrap dress, belted at the waist, which she paired with a studded Salvatore Ferragamo purse and black Aquatalia boots. The Academy Award winner added some height with 2.5-inch heeled boots, complete with a glossy finish. Despite the height, the “Girl, Interrupted’ star’s oversized dress kept her appropriately casual for a movie outing.

While Jolie sported a put-together look, her children opted for more casual outfits. Jolie stepped out with four of her six kids — Zahara (12), Shiloh (11) and twins Knox and Vivienne (9) — who dressed down in cargo pants. Three of the children wore athletic sneakers, while Knox opted for shearling-lined boots. Jolie’s other children, the 14-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Maddox, were not in attendance.

Jolie opted for a pair of Aquatalia boots as she trekked through the snowy New York streets. While the exact style sported by Jolie is out of stock, a similar style from the brand can be purchased for $695.

To get a similar look at a fraction of the price, try Aerosoles’ Women’s Log Role Boot, currently on sale at Amazon for $51.

